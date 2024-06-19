Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple murders spotted in Arkansas, police say

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, of Birmingham, Alabama, was last seen on foot outside a motel in Morrilton, Arkansas, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Arkansas State Police and other local law enforcement agencies are working to apprehend an Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides.

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, of Birmingham, Alabama, was last seen outside a motel in Morrilton, Arkansas, and is believed to be armed and dangerous, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Wednesday.

The department said Drake is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma stemming from two separate car jackings. He is also separately wanted on multiple felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, with charges including aggravated robbery, car jacking and murder, according to the news release.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a business in Gans, Oklahoma, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The found the bodies of a man and woman.

"Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide," the OBSI said in a news release.

As they began investigating the scene, they identified Drake as a person of interest, and the vehicle he stole was located in Morrilton Tuesday night, the OBSI said. His last known address was in Birmingham.

The ADPS says anyone who sees Drake should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

