Alabama man arrested in New Smyrna Beach for indecent exposure

Deputies on the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Beach Patrol arrested an Alabama man who’s accused of exposing himself to people on three different occasions.

The first victim contacted the sheriff’s office at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday to report that a man approached her as she was parked at the Hiles off-beach parking lot on S. Atlantic Ave. in New Smyrna Beach.

Deputies say the victim told them that after a brief conversation with the man, he walked between two cars and returned completely naked.

The victim said the suspect then simulated sex acts in front of her while asking her to take a picture with him.

Deputies say the victim told the suspect to leave multiple times, but he refused until she picked up her phone to call 911.

The victim said the suspect then left the area in his car.

While still on scene investigating the initial incident, deputies learned that a man matching the suspect’s description was parked at JB’s Fish Camp, approximately three miles away.

Deputies arrived at that scene to find the suspect, later identified as 64-year-old Raymond McKelvey of Athens, Alabama, sitting in his car, naked.

Two more victims then made contact with the deputies and said they saw McKelvey masturbating in his car.

Deputies say the victims told them they also saw McKelvey get out of his car and remove his shorts, standing nude in the restaurant parking lot.

One of the victims recorded the incident with their phone and provided the video to deputies.

The first victim also arrived at the restaurant and positively identified McKelvey as the person who exposed himself to her.

McKelvey was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on three counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure and released the next day.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search of McKelvey’s criminal history did not reveal any prior arrests or convictions for lewd and lascivious behavior.

