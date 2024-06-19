Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple killings seen in Morrilton, police search underway

MORRILTON, Ark. – Police in Morrilton said they are searching for an Alabama man wanted in connection to multiple killings after he was seen at a local hotel Tuesday.

Officials with the Morrilton Police Department said the suspect, 50-year-old Stacy Drake from Birmingham, was seen on surveillance footage at a hotel in Morrilton. Officers also said that Arkansas State Police notified them that the vehicle used in the homicides was parked at the hotel.

ASP officials said Drake is wanted in connection to three homicide cases in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation named him as a person of interest after authorities found two people dead inside of a business in Gans.

Special agents also said he has multiple other felony warrants for his arrest in multiple jurisdictions for charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking and murder.

Image of Stacy Drake provided by Arkansas State Police

Officials said that officers searched the hotel, but Drake was not found. Police said it is unknown how he left the hotel.

Drake is described as a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. Images provided by the police department show Drake wearing a dark colored shirt, hat and sunglasses.

Police said Drake is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who has seen Drake is asked to contact the Morrilton Police Department at 501-354-0131.

