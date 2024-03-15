Alabama legislation would end nitrogen gas executions

A group of lawmakers have filed legislation that would end executions by nitrogen gas as Alabama grapples with criticism stemming from the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith in January.

HB 248, sponsored by Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, strikes language in the state’s capital punishment statute that makes any reference to nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution.

“In states where the death penalty does exist, it shouldn’t be cruel, it shouldn’t be unusual (and) it definitely shouldn’t be experimental, like nitrogen hypoxia is,” Rafferty said in an interview on Wednesday. “There is a difference between execution and torture, and an experimental method that is not even used in veterinary medicine could certainly be interpreted that way.”

The bill faces long odds of passage in the Republican-controlled Legislature, which in 2018 authorized the use of nitrogen hypoxia amid problems obtaining drugs used in lethal injections.

The sponsor, Sen. Trip Pittman, Montrose, argued that should executions continue, then it should be done in the most humane way possible.

Death by nitrogen gas, Pittman said, would be more humane.

“I know in a pure nitrogen environment you pass out,” Pittman said in an interview in September. “It is instantaneous. You basically black out. There is no time for pain or anything else. In fact, nitrous oxide is a way of reducing pain for reducing surgeries.”

He likened the situation to the death of professional golfer Payne Stewart, whose plane lost cabin pressure in 1999 and those on board suffocated.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office used that argument in their filings to plead with the court to permit them to carry through with the executions despite continued concerns from Smith’s attorney, Robert Grass, about the potential complications.

Critics doubted Pittman’s claims and said that executing people using nitrogen gas is more complicated.

“This is death by asphyxiation. This is choking someone to death with a gas,” said Dr. Joel Zivot, an anesthesiologist at Emory University Hospital, in an interview in September. “Why anyone would think that would be something pleasant or painless is really beyond my understanding.”

During Smith’s execution in January, he convulsed and gasped for air for at least seven minutes.

“I think it is a valiant attempt to reintroduce a modicum of humanity to Alabama that will most likely fail,” said Lauren Faraino during an interview on Tuesday regarding the legislation, founder and director of The Woods Foundation.

She went on to say that “I don’t think that any of our politicians have the interest or the courage to reverse what can only be described as torture.”

Despite the criticism, the state plans to move forward with additional executions. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office last monthsubmitted a motion with the Alabama Supreme Court to execute Alan Eugene Miller by nitrogen gas, according to the Associated Press.

Mississippi and Oklahoma have both authorized nitrogen gas executions, though neither state has carried one out. Attorney General Steve Marshall, at a press conference a day after Smith’s execution, declared the method a success and encouraged other states to follow suit. Some have obliged, including Nebraska.

“At this time, I will continue to pursue the debate on LB 970 and the use of nitrogen hypoxia as a form of execution in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Sen. Loren Lippincott, R-Central City, who introduced the legislation, in a statement to the Reflector. “Given the outcome of the Alabama case, I am confident that this will be a highly debated bill in our state.”

He went on to say that “if given this option, I am certain that the Nebraska Department of Corrections will use this method to humanely give justice to victims’ families and our community.”

Louisiana recently passed legislation authorizing executions using nitrogen gas.

“I went to every state and saw what was legal, because I didn’t want to have a situation where I would be challenged legally for cruel and unusual punishment,” said Louisiana Rep. Nicholas Muscarello, R-Hammond. “It was effective in your state, and that is why I chose it.”

Muscarello largely sidestepped the question of whether the execution method is humane.

“I am more of a legal perspective on this, and I think the courts have said it was legal, and therefore, the method was chosen,” Muscarello said. “The victims had to go through pretty heinous acts themselves, so, at the end of the day, I wish we weren’t talking about this at all. I wish everybody were good people and good humans. Sometimes people do bad things, and I think it sends a message that if you do bad things, bad things will happen to you.”

That criticism continues, however.

“The questions and serious concerns about the use of nitrogen gas in executions remain unaddressed and are even more urgent given the obvious pain and distress that Mr. Smith experienced during his execution in January,” said Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

