Alabama lawmakers continuing debate on gambling bill, considering bingo hall in Houston County

Houston County, Ala. (WDHN) — For months, Alabama lawmakers have debated bringing a statewide lottery, sports betting, and more to the Yellowhammer state.

However, according to Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe, it is not looking too good for those in favor.

“I would say the odds are greater that it won’t pass,” Shoupe said. “But these are probably the best odds that it’s had in a long time, and probably the best odds it will have for many years.”

On Tuesday, a six-member Conference Committee approved revised versions of two House Bills that will introduce a lottery to the state.

All funds from the lottery will go towards educational purposes.

Also included in the bill, is a plan to bring multiple bingo houses to the state, including one in Houston County.

The revised bills do not include sports betting and table games.

However, the Alabama Senate met Tuesday night to discuss the bills, but could not agree.

Of the 35 members, only 20 voted in favor of the revisions; just one vote shy of the necessary approval goal.

State senators will meet again to vote on the bill once more.

If the bill passes the Senate, it will go to Governor Kay Ivey for approval.

Once Gov. Ivey approves, it will be up to state voters to decide.

According to a spokesperson for Rep. Steve Clouse, if the bill gets voter approval, The Crossing at Big Creek would be the home of Houston County’s bingo hall.

Alabama resident Shirley Chitty said she is hopeful change is coming to the state.

“It’s time for change,” Chitty said. “It’s always nice to get something new, to help the people out in the state of Alabama. Alabama’s always the last one to get everything.”

Senators have the final four days of this year’s legislative season to conclude.

