Alabama House nominee: UAW unionization failure highlights need to protect workers' right to organize
MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton is joined by Shamari Figures, Democratic nominee from Alabama for the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss voting maps creating more majority Black districts, Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama voting against union representation by the United Auto Workers, and President Biden's upcoming commencement speech at Morehouse College.