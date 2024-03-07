Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs IVF protection bill; Mobile Infirmary responds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed the IVF protection bill Wednesday after it passed through the Alabama Legislature.

SB159 received overwhelming support from the Alabama Legislature even after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos are children.

UPDATE: Business continues a day after deadly shootout at Mobile car dealership

According to a release, Gov. Ivey was grateful for the state legislature’s quick moving on the bill so that fertility clinics could reopen after closing as a cautionary measure.

Gov. Ivey released a statement Wednesday night following her signing of the bill.

“The overwhelming support of SB159 from the Alabama Legislature proves what we have been saying: Alabama works to foster a culture of life, and that certainly includes IVF. I am pleased to sign this important, short-term measure into law so that couples in Alabama hoping and praying to be parents can grow their families through IVF. IVF is a complex issue, no doubt, and I anticipate there will be more work to come, but right now, I am confident that this legislation will provide the assurances our IVF clinics need and will lead them to resume services immediately. “I commend Senator Tim Melson, Representative Terri Collins, President Pro Tem Greg Reed and Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, as well as the members of the Legislature for quickly tackling an issue we did not anticipate when we started this session. “Make no mistake about it, though, in the coming days, weeks and months, particularly as we are in the heat of a national election, we will hear a lot of political rhetoric around IVF. Let me say clearly: Alabama supports growing families through IVF. From protecting the unborn to supporting IVF, Alabama is proud we are a pro-life, pro-family state.” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Roof collapses at Mobile church

After Gov. Ivey signed the bill, the Mobile Infirmary Center for Reproductive Medicine released a statement of whether it will reopen.

“As we understand the language of the proposed law, as it stands, we are not reopening until we have legal clarification on the extent of immunity provided by the new Alabama law. At this time, we believe the law falls short of addressing the fertilized eggs currently stored across the state and leaves challenges for physicians and fertility clinics trying to help deserving families have children of their own.” Mobile Infirmary Center for Reproductive Medicine

The University of Alabama at Birmingham also released a statement regarding Gov. Ivey’s signing of the bill.

“UAB appreciates the Alabama Legislature and Governor Kay Ivey for swiftly passing and signing legislation that provides some protections and will therefore allow UAB to restart in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. While UAB is moving to promptly resume IVF treatments, we will continue to assess developments and advocate for protections for IVF patients and providers.” University of Alabama at Birmingham

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.