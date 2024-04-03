Alabama Gaming Bill Stuck In The Legislature | April 3, 2024 | News 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Apple CarPlay or Android Auto can help make any commute more enjoyable. Looking to modernize an older car? Consider upgrading the infotainment system.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
From an editor-tested bidet to a heated seat, our potty-perfecting picks will upgrade your bathroom — no ifs, ands or butts about it.
Ford is the latest to report strong first quarter sales.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
Investors are growing gloomy about the chances the Fed will delay a rate cut until the second half of the year.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Save up to 45% on everything from knife sets to cookware from now until April 7.
GM reported Q1 sales figures for the US that topped estimates, though they were down compared to a year ago due to lower fleet sales. GM said sales of trucks and pickups powered results at the retail level.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
Tech gadgets for the win! Find out which ones I'd sell my soul to keep.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
Kamilla Cardoso is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
Imanaga made Cubs and MLB history with a sterling debut outing.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
The manufacturing sector showed signs of a rebound in March, supporting Wall Street's view that a stronger economy will help broaden out the stock market rally.