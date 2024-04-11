Alabama Ethics Commissioner resigns, decision comes as senate considers ethics law change

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Former Alabama Ethics Commissioner Stan McDonald resigned Wednesday. The decision comes as the Alabama Senate considers a bill that would overhaul Alabama’s existing state ethics code.

According to state campaign finance records, McDonald made contributions to at least one political campaign after being appointed to the commission in 2019. Under state law, ethics commissioners are not allowed to give campaign donations to political candidates.

Over $1 million in inventory taken from Arab car dealership, police still looking for vehicles

The now-former ethics commissioner tells News 19 his decision to resign comes after learning he may have violated an ethics code. It follows an appearance McDonald made on a South Alabama-based radio show earlier this week discussing the new ethics law recently passed by the House.

McDonald has been on the record regarding his opposition to the proposed law.

On that radio show, the long-time Huntsville-based attorney said he didn’t believe the current ethics law should be re-written stating the new law could weaken the ethics act.

He also spoke on how he was disappointed in state lawmakers for trying to repeal the current law, while seemingly admitting that he’s made contributions to some of those lawmakers.

Lauderdale County judge charged with misuse of office, perjury pleads not guilty

Representative Matt Simpson (R-Daphne) made an appearance on that radio show the same day. Simpson, who sponsored the new ethics measure, alluded to McDonald’s campaign donations arguing that not even ethics commissioners could understand the current ethics law.

McDonald provided News 19 with a statement on his decision to resign.

“Reflecting upon my learning this past week that some of my actions while serving as a member of the Alabama Ethics Commission are very possibly prohibited by law, I have decided to hereby resign from the Alabama Ethics Commission. My breach was unintentional but I know it’s right to own my actions. I’ve learned from learned folks over the years that sometimes when you mess up, that all you can do is make a better decision next time. It’s called doing the next right thing. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served and I remain committed to the rule of law and our fine system.” Stan McDonald.

Supporters of the new ethics measure have said the move would make the existing law less confusing and would clarify its understanding. However, News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown says that may not be the case.

“The idea that this bill is a simplification borders on being nonsensical,” Brown said.

With the Senate considering the new ethics law, some may be asking how McDonald’s resignation could impact lawmakers’ decisions. Although McDonald says it was unintentional, he doesn’t want his mistake to be used as an example as to why the new ethics law should be passed due to how it’s currently written.

However, during his radio appearance, Rep. Simpson argued that if McDonald as a sitting ethics commissioner didn’t understand the law, then other public officials and employees may not be able to understand it either. Simpson pointed to this example as to why the ethics law needs to be changed.

Public employees who could be impacted by the ethics law changes include teachers, first responders, and members of their families.

The Senate could vote on the bill in the coming days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.