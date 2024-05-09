Alabama elected officials to undergo training after new bill Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama elected officials will have some training to complete as Governor Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 291 into law on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the bill, drafted by the Alabama League of Municipalities in partnership with sponsors Senator Jabo Waggoner and Representative Jim Hill, aims to help support communities by requiring Alabama municipal officials to complete mandatory training.

Gov. Kay Ivey signs Municipal Official Training Act into law (Alabama League of Municipalities)

The act will require municipal officials to undergo training based on the amount of time they have been in office and their positions, the release said.

Mayors and councilmembers will be required to complete 10 hours of training annually during their first term in office

All elected officials will be required to complete five hours of training credits annually after receiving the 40 hours required for ALM’s basic Certified Municipal Official Certification

Training will include a variety of topics, including “the general powers of municipalities; duties of the mayor and council; ethics; annexations; authority to expend municipal funds; parliamentary procedure; conflicts of interests; legislative advocacy; liability; public records; police and planning jurisdiction; public works bidding; revenue sources; the competitive bid law; budgeting; audit requirements; the public purpose doctrine; the Open Meetings Act; municipal boards and zoning,” according to the release.

Officials said the training will help to ensure municipal officials have the proper training for their positions.

“The Alabama League of Municipalities is proud the Alabama Municipal Official Training Act was signed into law today,” ALM Executive Director Greg Cochran said. “This training will better position local officials to understand core subjects necessary to maintain their operations, abide by state laws, and help their communities prosper.”

“We appreciate Sen. Waggoner, Rep. Hill, the Alabama Legislature, and Gov. Ivey for their support in passing SB 291.”

