Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy

Organizers of president-Elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade say the marching band of Alabama's oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has accepted an invitation to perform.

The move comes as historically black schools like Howard University, which marched in President Barack Obama's first inaugural parade, said they didn't apply to march at Trump's inauguration.

The move has lit up Talladega College's social media sites with a sharp debate about the band's decision to participate. Some people voiced strong opposition, while others support the band's participation.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday that the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes was among 40 groups, including high school bands and military organizations, scheduled to perform in the parade.

Talladega College officials haven't returned phone calls and emails seeking comment.