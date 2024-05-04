Alabama Amber Alert ends with 3 kids being found at Georgia McDonald’s

An Amber Alert out of Alabama ended with three children being rescued and two adults arrested.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they and the Georgia State Patrol were at the McDonald’s on Whitesville Road earlier this week in reference to an Amber Alert.

The alert was issued out of Alabama in reference to a noncustodial parent possibly kidnapping three kids.

They did not comment on where the alert came from or the circumstances surrounding it.

GSP and Alabama authorities spotted the car, along with the three children and two adults, at the McDonald’s.

Officials with GSP arrested the two adults and returned the three children to family members safely.

They did not identify those arrested or comment on their relationship to the children.

