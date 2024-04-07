Alabama absentee voting: Requirements, deadlines, and submitting your vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Absentee voting deadlines for the April 16 Primary Runoff Election are approaching, according to Secretary of State Wes Allen.

There are different deadlines for applying for absentee ballots and turning in absentee ballots, according to a press release from his office.

Here is everything you need to know about absentee voting:

Applications for Absentee Ballots

To obtain an absentee ballot, a voter must meet these eligibility requirements, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

After determining eligibility, Alabama voters can apply for an absentee ballot.

On the site, voters can ask that an absentee ballot be mailed to them or find the address for their absentee election manager.

Absentee ballot applications require the following, according to the website:

Deadlines:

Absentee Election Managers must receive mail-in election ballot applications for the upcoming runoff by Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

If returning in person: voters must return absentee ballot applications by Thursday, April 11

If approved for an absentee ballot, the Absentee Election Manager will forward it by U.S. Mail or personally hand it to the voter or to a designee of the voter.

Alabama voters can visit Alabama’s Absentee Voting Information website to find information and helpful links on applying for absentee ballots.

Voting

According to the press release, here’s how voting works.

If you did vote in the primary: “Under Alabama law, if a voter casts a ballot in the primary election and wants to vote in the primary runoff election, he or she must vote in the runoff election of the same party they chose in the primary election.”

If you did not vote in the primary: “If a voter did not participate in the primary election or only voted a constitutional amendment ballot, they may still vote in the primary runoff election for either party.”

In addition, voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification before voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

Returning Absentee Ballots

According to the absentee ballot website, “The absentee ballot comes with 3 envelopes — one plain (the secrecy envelope), one with an affidavit, or oath, printed on the outside, and one plain pre-addressed envelope, (the outer envelope).”

Here is the procedure to follow after casting your ballot:

After filling out the ballot, there are more deadlines to be aware of, according to the release.

An absentee ballot cannot be counted unless the affidavit is notarized or has signatures of two witnesses, according to the site.

Deadlines:

Absentee Election Managers must receive absentee election ballots on the day before the election (this year, that would be April 15, 2024)

Ballots returned by mail must be received no later than election day (April 16, 2024)

To return a ballot, voters can forward the ballot in U.S. Mail, forward the absentee ballot by commercial carrier, or personally (or by designee) hand their own absentee ballot to the absentee election manager.

