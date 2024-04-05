Alabama 67-Upper River Road intersection realignment moves toward reality

Apr. 5—The Alabama 67-Upper River Road intersection realignment is a go with the Decatur City Council's approval of a right of way acquisition this week that will cost $225,000 more than the appraised value.

Construction is likely to begin later this year or early next year, a city official said.

The City Council voted 4-1 at this week's meeting to approve $495,000 to complete a right-of-way acquisition deal in the planned Upper River Road-Alabama 67 intersection realignment.

Bradley Wisener, of Wisener LLC in Guntersville, negotiated the deal for the city with Mary Davenport, who owns the 0.2-acre property on the southeast corner of the intersection.

In response to an open records request by The Decatur Daily, an Oct. 31, 2022, appraisal of the property was turned over by the city. The appraisal lists the fair market value of the property as $270,000.

"The city got a professional negotiator," City Attorney Herman Marks said of Wisener, "and we treated it like a state or federal project."

City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Wisener "will have to work with the property owner to get her to sign the agreement. Then I expect there will be some kind of closing."

Prewitt projected it will take a couple of months to complete the property purchase. They will give Brent Davenport, who runs Hwy. 67 Used Furniture and Appliances on his mother's property, a chance to clean out the building and move, he said.

Prewitt said the Alabama Department of Transportation will handle the bidding process for the contractors while his department does a geotechnical engineering study of the site.

"Since they're putting in traffic signals, there's at least a six-month lead time for signal poles," Prewitt said. "They likely won't start the roadwork (realigning the intersection) until they get the poles delivered."

Garver Inc. did a study for the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization of 14 intersections in south Decatur and Priceville in 2019. The study looked at Alabama 67 intersections between Upper River Road and Bethel Road in Priceville, as well as a potential interchange at Upper River Road and I-65.

Garver employees evaluated four years' worth of crash data and deemed the intersection of Upper River Road and Alabama 67 a high crash location. They determined that a traffic signal and realignment of the intersection were immediate needs.

The City Council decided to do the realignment in 2022 after Hickory Hills subdivision residents complained about the safety of the intersection and fatalities that had occurred there.

Prewitt said the overall project plan is to correct the "weird angle" at which Upper River Road connects with Alabama 67 and add a traffic signal at a projected cost of about $1.95 million.

The city received a $1.52 million grant from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Improvement Program II created by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said he expects to add money from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds, so he's not sure how much the city will have to add from its own budget.

Council President Jacob Ladner was the lone vote against the right-of-way purchase. He pointed out that this was the fourth vote he's cast against the project.

"I just think it's going to be very detrimental to traffic flow," Ladner said.

Ladner said he does understand the safety issue and he believes "it is a dangerous intersection." He said there are other alternatives, and this includes not allowing a left turn off Upper River Road at the intersection.

"There was a preliminary drawing created several years ago — before we came on the council — by a consultant that wouldn't allow left turns at this intersection," Ladner said. "You would have to go to the intersection at Indian Hills Road to turn left if you needed to go east."

Councilmen Carlton McMasters, Billy Jackson and Kyle Pike said they support the project because of the safety they believe it will provide.

"The inconvenience of being stopped by a red light I'm OK with if it keeps people from dying at that intersection," McMasters said.

McMasters said he knows some residents, like Ladner, are against putting a traffic signal at the intersection.

"I'm just very glad something is finally going to be done with that intersection," McMasters said.

Councilman Hunter Pepper previously voted for the project, but then said last week he planned to vote against it. However, he voted for it on Monday.

"I just changed my mind," Pepper said.

