Ala. Man Accused of Intentionally Crashing into Girlfriend's Vehicle Before Kidnapping and Fatally Shooting Her

Cedric Dewayne Robertson is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Nakita Chantryce Davidson

Kita Davidson/Facebook, Jefferson County Jail Nakita Chantryce Davidson (left) was found dead Friday, April 12. Cedric Dwayne Robertson (right in mugshot) was arrested Friday in connection to her kidnapping and murder.

Nakita Chantryce Davidson, a mother of four, was fatally shot during an alleged kidnapping that spanned Thursday, April 11 to Friday, April 12

Her body was stuffed inside the trunk of her wrecked vehicle, four miles from the initial crash site, per police

Cedric Dewayne Robertson, 37, could face the death penalty if convicted of his girlfriend’s murder

The mother of four had been trying to distance herself from the convicted felon she had been dating, when, Sergeant LaQuitta Wade tells PEOPLE, that man allegedly rammed his car into hers near a Birmingham, Ala., cemetery before fatally shooting her and stuffing her body inside the trunk of her own car.

Nakita Chantryce Davidson, 40, was reported missing Thursday, April 11, following an early morning, two-vehicle car crash near Elmwood Cemetery & Mausoleum.

During their search, investigators recovered one of her powder pink sneakers, frayed at the heel, per a photograph in evidence which the Birmingham Police Department shared with PEOPLE.

GoFundMe Nakita Chantryce Davidson

Related: Police Pursuing Ala. Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman in Crash Near Cemetery

The following afternoon, police say investigators located Davidson’s 2008 burgundy Saturn Outlook “in a wooded dead-end area,” more than four miles from the gravesite. They found Davidson dead inside her car.

Following a 36-hour manhunt, U.S. Marshals and local police and sheriff’s deputies arrested Cedric Dewayne Robertson, 37, around 6:40 p.m. Friday, April 12, according to the police.

Robertson, a convicted felon, is charged with capital murder during first degree kidnapping, as well as first-degree kidnapping, among other charges, per his online Jefferson County Jail inmate information.

In Alabama, a capital murder conviction can lead to the death penalty.

No court date was listed on his online inmate information, and it was not immediately clear if Robertson had pleaded to the charges or if he had retained a lawyer.

Birmingham Police Dept. Police recovered this light pink Nike sneaker during their search for Nakita Chantryce Davidson, who was reported missing Thursday, April 11.

Arriving at the two-vehicle crash scene at 2:11 a.m. Thursday, police say they found evidence of a possible assault or shooting.

Investigators located a single SUV: a burgundy and black Chevy Traverse with an unknown year and tag number, which police now allege Davidson used to cause the intentional crash.

At the preliminary stages of the kidnapping investigation, police initially mistook the Chevy Traverse for Davidson’s vehicle, assuming she had been forcibly taken in the other.

Google According to police, Nakita Chantryce Davidson was found in the trunk of her vehicle near this wooded area in Birmingham, Ala. Friday, April 12.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Instead, Wade tells PEOPLE, police now believe that Robertson shot Davidson near the cemetery, placed her body into the trunk of her SUV and drove her several miles to a wooded area at the the 2300 block of 18th Place SW in Birmingham, where he ditched her vehicle and fled the scene.

Davidson died sometime Friday, April 12, per a statement made by Davidson’s brother, Laderrius Swain, on a GoFundMe page he created to raise money for her memorial service.

Jefferson County Jail Cedric Dwayne Robertson, following his April 12, 2024 arrest in connection to Nakita Chantryce Davidson's kidnapping and murder.

Wade says police have not yet confirmed a motive for the killing between the two people who had been dating for less than a year.

“Her plan was to get away from him,’’ Swain told AL.com. “That’s what she was trying to do that night.”

Calling his sister by her nickname, Kita, Swain said on GoFundMe page that her two-day kidnapping and murder was a “senseless act of violence leaving four children without their mother.”

Robertson was arrested a three-minute drive away from where he allegedly left Davidson’s vehicle, per police.

Robertson was booked into Jefferson County Jail without bond shortly after midnight Saturday, April 13.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.