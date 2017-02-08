Al-Jazeera says two abducted staff freed in DR Congo

Two Congolese working for Al-Jazeera have been freed five days after being abducted during a reporting mission, the Qatar-based broadcaster said (AFP Photo/Charly Kasereka)

Goma (DR Congo) (AFP) - Two Congolese working for Al-Jazeera have been freed five days after being abducted during a reporting mission, the Qatar-based broadcaster said Wednesday.

The two men were kidnapped last Wednesday near Nyanzale in the south of the restive Nord-Kivu province and were freed on Monday, it said.

The zone in the Democratic Republic of Congo's turbulent east is notorious for kidnappings for ransom.

Al-Jazeera however said no money was paid for their release, explaining it was secured "through the work of the local authorities".

"Al-Jazeera is relieved that all men are safe and sound and would like to thank officials from the FARDC (the Congolese army) and the UN mission in DRC for their support in assisting Al-Jazeera in getting the two men released without paying for any ransom demands and assisting in escorting our staff to safety during this traumatic period."

Al-Jazeera's English service staffers who were with the men said their vehicle was attacked by armed men who took the two locals hostage but left three foreign journalists -- a Briton, an Italian and a Kenyan -- untouched.

One of the freed men said the kidnappers appeared to be Rwandan Hutu rebels associated with the Nyatura Mai-Mai, a local Congolese Hutu militia.

The man said both he and his colleague were "severely abused" by their abductors and were hospitalised in Goma, the region's main city, on Wednesday.

Nord-Kivu has been torn by violence and armed conflict for more than two decades.