Al Jazeera office raided as Israel takes channel off air

Al Jazeera has condemned Israel's decision to shut down its operations in the country [Getty Images]

Israel's government has moved to shut down the operations of the Al Jazeera television network in the country, branding it a mouthpiece for Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the cabinet agreed to the closure while the war in Gaza is ongoing.

Police raided the Qatari broadcaster's office at the Ambassador hotel in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Al Jazeera called claims it was a threat to Israeli security a "dangerous and ridiculous lie".

The channel said it reserved the right to "pursue every legal step".

Israel's communications minister Shlomo Karhi said equipment had been taken in the raid.

A video posted by the minister on X / Twitter shows police officers and inspectors from the ministry of communications entering a hotel room.

A BBC team visited the scene, but was prevented from filming or going into the hotel by police.

According to Reuters, the Israeli satellite service Yes displayed a message that read: "In accordance with the government decision, the Al Jazeera station's broadcasts have been stopped in Israel."

The blockage is effectively only partial, however, as the channel is still accessible through Facebook in Israel.

Foreign journalists are banned from entering Gaza, and Al Jazeera staff there have been some of the only reporters on the ground.

For years, Israeli officials have accused the network of anti-Israeli bias.

Their criticisms of the broadcaster have intensified since the 7 October Hamas attacks on southern Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage. Some 128 of those hostages are still unaccounted for, with at least 34 presumed dead.

At least 34,683 Palestinians have been killed and 78,018 injured in Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Last month, the Israeli parliament passed a law giving the government power to temporarily close foreign broadcasters considered a threat to national security during the war against Hamas.

Communications Minister Mr Karhi said the ban "will go into effect immediately". It would need to be recertified every 45 days.

According to the temporary order, it could result in the closure of offices, removal of Al Jazeera's website, and seizure of equipment.

Qatar, where Al Jazeera is headquartered, is mediating talks between Israel and Hamas over the now almost seven-month-long conflict.

Previous negotiations mediated by Qatar led to a temporary ceasefire and the release of 105 Israeli hostages in November.

Al Jazeera has accused Israel of deliberately targeting its staff.

Journalists including Hamza al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh, have been killed by Israeli strikes. Israel denies targeting journalists.

"Israel's suppression of free press to cover up its crimes by killing and arresting journalists has not deterred us from performing our duty," the network said in its response to Sunday's ban.