Al Gore earned top civilian honor for conceding in 2000, but what if he refused to lose?

President Joe Biden conferred the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Tennessean and former Vice President Al Gore and 18 other distinguished Americans on May 3.

The award honored Gore's 50 years of public service in the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, the vice presidency and climate advocacy, but Biden also said he was celebrating Gore – a fellow Democrat, a Vietnam War Army veteran and a former journalist for The Tennessean – for his decision to accept his Electoral College vote loss against 43rd President George W. Bush in 2000.

“After winning the popular vote he accepted the outcome of a disputed presidential election for the sake of unity and trust in our institutions," Biden said. "That, to me, was amazing what you did ... history’s going to remember you for many reasons, among them will be your honesty, your integrity, and the legacy of your service."

This was a clear rebuke of his 2020 and presumed 2024 Republican opponent, 45th President Donald Trump, who still refuses to accept his loss nearly four years ago; who promises to pardon the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of presidential results; and whose surrogates decline to say whether they will accept the 2024 election results, such as, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, who played this game Sunday, May 5, on "Meet the Press."

But what if Gore chose to rebuff the U.S. 2000 U.S. Supreme Court's Bush v. Gore decision to stop the recount of the vote? What if he employed the discredited theory that he as vice president wielded the power not to certify the election results for his opponent as Trump hoped his former Vice President Mike Pence would do for him in 2021? What if Gore used his influence to extend his time in power for as long as he could?

True, Gore could have won without Florida had Tennessee backed him

I was a green reporter in Fort Myers, Florida at the time of Election Day 2000. We had two editions of The News-Press' print newspaper with different headlines because Gore originally conceded until he changed course because the vote count was so close in Florida. This was at a time when daily newspapers printed multiple editions.

First edition readers got: "Bush wins." The next edition read: "Too close to call."

Throughout the election, accusations of dirty tricks abounded. Bush's younger, Jeb Bush, was governor of Florida at the time and his Republican allies ran state elections. His brother led Gore by a mere 537 votes.

Florida received criticism for the way some counties conducted elections and for confusion over the flawed design of some ballots, including the famous butterfly ballot that reportedly led some pro-Gore voters to select another opponent. Signs saying "Sore Loserman" poking fun at the ticket of Gore and vice presidential nominee, the recently departed former Sen. Joe Lieberman, were featured in the circus.

This was a close election, and one hard fact from that time was that Tennessee opted for Bush over its native son. Bush won 51.1% of the Volunteer State vote to 47.3% for Gore who would not have needed to rely on Florida if he won his home state

George W. Bush and Al Gore vie for the 2000 presidential election as shown in The Knoxville News-Sentinel on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2000. Gore conceded on Dec. 13, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the Florida recount unconstitutional.

Pundits called the weeks that followed Election Day 2000 the start of a "constitutional crisis." But on Dec. 13, a day after the Supreme Court ruling, Gore agreed to accept the results.

If he not done so, what could have followed would have been economic and political instability, potential violence, and a decay of the institutions of government already reeling from a continuing erosion of trust over the decades, according to Gallup polling.

Gore's magnanimity seems dated, but Americans need it more than ever

Gore would have been a far different president than Bush and he had eight years of experience in the White House that may have changed the course of history.

But he did the right thing to accept his loss, as difficult as it was for him, and as antiquated as the Electoral College seems in today's politics. He exemplified a core tenet of the original meaning of civility, which is about upholding society over self.

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Al Gore, right, accompanied by running mate Sen. Joseph Lieberman, addresses the media gathered at the Lowe's Vanderbilt Plaza the day after the elections Nov. 8, 2000. Both Gore and Republican candidate George W. Bush stood poised to claim the presidency as Florida election officials continued to recount votes.

He is deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his magnanimity, even if that trait sometimes feels like a relic in today's politics.

My colleague, sports columnist Gentry Estes, noted that while they lost 1-0, the Nashville Predators outplayed the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of the NHL playoff series the same night Gore received his award.

Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but there are rules to a game. The problem is that the stakes are so much higher in politics and the threat of election denialism, violence and instability after Election Day 2024 are real.

At the very least, Gore's decision is worthy of people on all sides of politics agreeing to accept the outcome of American elections.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or find him on X at @davidplazas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Al Gore accepted 2000 loss, but what if the Tennessee native refused?