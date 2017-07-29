Al Gore is back in theaters, with a powerful, anti-Trump message on climate change

The saddest, most frustrating moment in Al Gore's new climate change movie, An Inconvenient Sequel, involves the lonely former vice president walking into Trump Tower and boarding a golden elevator to meet with the then-president-elect.

That scene encapsulates both how far we've come in the climate policy arena, and how far we've fallen backwards in just the past six months. It also hints at a central theme in the film, which casts Donald Trump as just as much of a villain in the climate change story as the major fossil fuel companies that fund climate science disinformation campaigns.

The Gore-Trump climate meeting was an utter failure, given Trump's subsequent decision to pull the U.S. out of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement. It's an experience that Gore says he's learned from.

"I was wrong in believing there was a chance that Donald Trump would come to his senses and stay in the Paris Climate Agreement, and underestimated the influence of the rogue’s gallery of climate deniers he has surrounded himself with," Gore said in an interview.

"I would make the effort again, but, I mean, under the same circumstances, but it’s clear to me now that the chances of him changing on the issue are de minimis at best. And barring some unforeseen set of circumstances I’m not gonna waste any more time at all trying to engage President Trump on climate," he added.

Gore's new movie, which comes 10 years after the Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth hit theaters, is more subdued and workman-like than the first film. It accurately reflects the transformation of the climate movement into one akin to the civil rights movement: A long, hard slog that will ultimately prevail.

The film also focuses on the extreme weather events that scientists are increasingly tying to climate change.

In the film and in the interview, Gore passionately makes the case that the costs of solar and wind power are plummeting, providing a viable alternative to coal-fired power plants in the U.S. and elsewhere. Unlike in the first movie, he isn't here to scare anyone, but rather to offer hope.

In the interview, for example, he hinted that Trump may not even be president for a full term, given the scandals and chaos swirling around him.

A lot has changed since the first film, Gore said.

"...There have been two big changes since the first movie a decade ago. Number one: The climate-related extreme weather events are far more common and far more severe all over the world. And number two: The solutions are here now. A decade ago they were visible on the horizon, but now they’re here," he said.

(Gore had been criticized by some for not including enough information on climate change solutions in his first film.)

"In many regions, electricity from solar and wind, for example, is cheaper from electricity from dirty fossil fuel, and before long, that will be the case in the vast majority of locations throughout the world," Gore said. "And it’s important to give that hopeful news to people even as the sense of urgency about solving the climate crisis increases."

The movie also shows Gore in a role that largely went unnoticed by the press covering the negotiations that produced the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015. He served as a behind-the-scenes fixer trying to move reluctant nations, particularly India, toward a "yes" vote on a new climate treaty.