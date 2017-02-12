Al Franken says ‘a few’ of his GOP colleagues in the Senate have expressed concern over Trump’s mental health

Al Franken says “a few” of his Republican colleagues in the Senate have expressed concern over President Trump’s mental health.

“It’s not the majority of them. It’s a few,” the Minnesota Democrat said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday. “In the way that we all have this suspicion that — you know, that he’s not — he lies a lot. He says thing that aren’t true. That’s the same as lying, I guess.”

Franken cited Trump’s baseless claim that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in last year’s presidential election as chief among Trump’s alarming untruths.

“You know, that is not the norm for a president of the United States, or, actually, for a human being,” Franken said.

Franken did not say which of his GOP colleagues acknowledged they are concerned about the president’s mental state.

“Some will say that he’s not right mentally,” Franken said on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday night. “And then some are harsher.”

Related: #LetLizSpeak: Dems protest GOP silencing of Elizabeth Warren

Franken also criticized comments Trump made about his Democratic colleague, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, last week during a private meeting with 10 senators at the White House.

As he had during the presidential campaign, Trump made a disparaging reference to the controversy over Warren’s claim of Native American heritage.

“Pocahontas is now the face of your party,” Trump reportedly said.

“I heard this from a couple of my colleagues who were there,” Franken said Sunday. “I would have said something. … I would have said, ‘Mr. President, with all due respect, that’s racist. Don’t — please stop doing that. I’m on [the U.S. Senate Committee on] Indian Affairs. This is completely unacceptable. You really should stop doing this. It doesn’t serve anybody.’”

More from Yahoo News: