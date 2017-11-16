Al Franken Could Face an Ethics Committee Investigation. Here's How That's Gone for Other Senators

Minnesota Democrat Sen. Al Franken is now among the ranks of a growing list of men who have been called out for engaging in behavior that has left women feeling harassed, violated, and confused after a Los Angeles news anchor named Leann Tweeden said the former comedian said he kissed and groped her without her consent.

The backlash against Senator Franken was swift. He apologized, but not before lawmakers on both sides of the aisle condemned his behavior as unacceptable. Several Democratic lawmakers said they would donate money they’d received from Franken’s leadership PAC to charity. Many, including Democratic and Republican leaders, are now calling on a Senate panel to investigate the incident. In his own statement, Franken asked that an ethics committee investigation be conducted. ” I understand why we need to listen to and believe women’s experiences,” he said. “I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate.”

This has been a jam-packed week for the issue of sexual misconduct in Congress. On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jackie Speier testified that two current members of Congress have sexually harassed people. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday that would overhaul the current process through which victims report harassment and make annual anti-harassment training mandatory. This happened as the Senate grappled with the possibility that Alabama Republican Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexually assaulting teens when he was in his 30s and pursuing relationships with young girls could win an upcoming special election. Sen. McConnell has said that if Moore wins, he’d “immediately” face the committee.

Members of the committee were mum as the Franken news broke on Thursday, but if the Ethics Committee decides to move forward with Franken, the issue of sexual harassment is guaranteed to stay in the news. Here’s how other investigations into sexual misconduct bore out.

The Senator Who Was Defiant to the End

Investigations into sexual misconduct have come up in Congress several times over the past five decades.The bipartisan Senate Select Committee on Ethics investigates misconduct in the legislative body and a similar committee does the same in the House of Representatives. Activity that reflects poorly on the Senate, violates the body’s code of conduct, against the law or against Senate rules is fair game. The committee can recommend disciplinary action and rule changes, and also report illegal activity to federal and state authorities.

One of the biggest cases came in the early 1990s, when Republican Sen. Bob Packwood was accused of sexually harassing at least 18 women including his own staffers, lobbyists, and campaign aides. Ten women gave detailed accounts of Packwood’s unwanted advances to the Washington Post. An aide said he kissed her on the back of the neck and once tried to pull off her clothes. Another said he chased her around a motel room before grabbing and kissing her. He told a mail clerk he liked her “wholesome good looks” and kissed her, too. A pro-abortion activist said he kissed her, too. A former intern, whose mother headed up a coalition of women’s groups in his home state of Oregon, said he read her sexually explicit jokes.

The investigation into Packwood, who ironically was a public advocate for women’s rights and equal treatment, lasted nearly 3 years and ended with the bipartisan committee voting unanimously to recommend that he be expelled from the Senate for engaging in sexual and official misconduct. He resigned in Sept. 1995 an the New York Times declared he left the Senate as a “pariah in his state.”

The Lame Duck Senator

Not every case of misconduct has gone that far. In 1992, not long before the Packwood news broke in the Post, the Senate ethics panel decided not to investigate Sen. Brock Adams, a Democrat from Washington, who was accused of sexually harassing and in one case, raping, several women over a period of two decades. The Associated Press reported at the time that five members of the Ethics Committee signed a letter to the National Organization for Women, which had called for the investigation, saying they weren’t taking up the investigation because the incidents occurred before the Senator took office and because the alleged rape had already been investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office. “Moreover, in the five years since the incident allegedly occurred, the committee has never received from the alleged victim any indication of a desire to initiate proceedings here,” the letter said.