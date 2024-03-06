Akron's old Atlantic Foundry building is coming down Thursday: Here's how to watch

Clocking in at over 100 years old, the deteriorating former Atlantic Foundry building in Akron will come tumbling down Wednesday afternoon.

Crews will start demolition work at 3 p.m. on the blighted building at 182 Beaver Street, according to a Summit County Land Bank news release.

"This significant investment from the state demonstrates a commitment to revitalizing neglected areas and enabling their redevelopment for the benefit of Summit County residents," said Kristen Scalise, Summit County fiscal officer and land bank board chair. "We're excited to continue moving our communities forward."

How to watch the demolition

The public can watch crews start the demolition process at the nearby 228 Annadale Ave, which sits adjacent to the site. Parking is available along Annadale Avenue.

Why is the Atlantic Foundry on the chopping block?

The Atlantic Foundry started operations in 1905 and produced iron for local industries. It employed up to 450 people.

But since its closing in 1989, the property has become tax-delinquent and has hindered economic opportunities, according to the land bank.

The land bank described the roughly 254,000-square-foot site in the news release as "badly blighted," a burden to the community and a safety risk. The site saw unlawful scrapping, squatting and other activities.

The Summit County Land Bank acquired the condemned property in 2020.

Who is paying to demolish the foundry?

This project is funded by the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, which provided $1.9 million to address hazardous materials, asbestos, demolition and underground storage tank removal, according to the land bank.

The program provided $350 million for projects across Ohio, including $20 million to Summit County.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How to watch Akron's Atlantic Foundry building demolition on Thursday