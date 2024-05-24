Akron woman pleads guilty in fatal Vernon Odom Boulevard crash that killed Tamika Lee

A 35-year-old Akron woman pleaded guilty to crashing her vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and killing her 48-year-old passenger Tamika Lee last September.

Sherrod Oliver pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a first-degree felony, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Vernon Odom crash: Akron woman arrested in September crash that left one dead on Vernon Odom Boulevard

In exchange for her plea, Summit County prosecutors dismissed the second-degree felony of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to court documents.

Oliver will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom at 2:15 p.m. on July 8.

Fatal crash leaves 48-year-old dead

The fatal crash took place the afternoon of Sept. 14 on the 1800 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard when Oliver, driving at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol, lost control of her vehicle twice.

Police said Oliver, driving east in a Pontiac G5, failed to navigate a curve at a high rate of speed and left the roadway before regaining control of the car.

Soon after reentering the road, she lost control a second time and slid sideways, striking two trees. The first tree hit the passenger side while the vehicle hit the other head-on.

Lee, the front passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Oliver about one month later.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

