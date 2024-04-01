Is your Akron street getting resurfaced this year? Here are the city's 2024 priorities

Road construction season in Akron will be a little different this year.

Mayor Shammas Malik announced Monday the city will resurface a total of 70 miles of pavement; the majority of that — 50 miles' worth — is work that was scheduled for 2023 that could not be completed last year.

Carryover is not a new issue; each year weather and other issues can delay work into the next construction season. But Malik's approach in his first year in office is to limit the amount of new work scheduled; the idea is that the city will clear out the backlog and start fresh in 2025 with a clean slate of paving projects.

Carryover work in Wards 4 and 8 began last week, said city spokeswoman Stephanie Marsh.

"By really focusing on the carryover work from 2023 and then keeping the core 2024 program slightly smaller this year," Marsh said, "we hope to not have nearly as much carryover going into 2025."

Akron has budgeted $3.975 million for this year’s program for resurfacing and approximately $2.9 million for equipment replacement. A list of streets scheduled for resurfacing in 2024 (including alternates) is available at https://tinyurl.com/akronstreets2024. This year’s list also features crack sealing and rejuvenation work for roadways completed in prior years’ resurfacing programs

”One of the biggest concerns we hear from residents is about the conditions of their roadways and so it’s certainly a priority for them and for our administration to invest in our resurfacing program," Malik said.

What are some of the busier stretches newly scheduled for resurfacing?

Several heavily traveled thoroughfares are among new projects announced for 2024, including Brittain Road from Evans Avenue to East Tallmadge Avenue; Mull Avenue from South Hawkins Avenue to White Pond Drive; Kenmore Boulevard from the city's southwest limit to West Wilbeth Road; and Eastwood Avenue from Hazel Street to Brittain Road

How do you know which roads are carryover projects and which are new?

On the list, work is broken out in a number of ways. Items listed as “2023 Carryover” are roads that were originally on the 2023 program but could not be completed and are now first up for this year.

Roads listed as “2024” are part of the primary program for this year. Roads listed as “2024 Alternate” will only be completed if additional funding becomes available — otherwise, they will be considered a priority for next year’s program.

How will external factors impact the resurfacing program?

The paving list and schedule are subject to change due to various circumstances such as weather and underground utility work.

If streets are being used as highly traveled detour routes for various construction projects, resurfacing on those roads may be delayed.

In creating the resurfacing list each year, the city grades the condition of each street and paves the worst first, taking into consideration traffic conditions and clustering streets together to reduce mobilization costs and maximize efficiency.

How will you know when work is going to begin?

Signage will be posted on each street several days before resurfacing work is scheduled to begin. Traffic is maintained as much as possible during this work, but on-street parking is prohibited on the dates posted. Periodic updates to the program will be posted on the city’s Facebook page: City of Akron, Ohio – Mayor’s Office; and Twitter: @AkronOhioMayor.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com or 330-541-9413

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: City of Akron announces 2024 street resurfacing projects