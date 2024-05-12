Akron shooting on Seth Robert Drive leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Editor's note: An earlier version of the story stated an arrest has been made in this case. No arrest has been made at this time.

One man is dead and another injured after a Saturday evening shooting that remains under investigation.

Officers were called to a shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of Seth Robert Drive around 5:30 p.m. Responding officers found two men, 22 and 23 years old, with gunshot wounds.

The younger victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the 23-year-old man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Akron Police Department. The names of the victims are being withheld pending notifications and further investigation.

Officers also took a 22-year-old woman, believed to be the younger man’s girlfriend, into custody without incident shortly after arriving on the scene. She was later transported to the police station for additional investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

In addition, information can be sent through the Akron PD app. Submit information by texting Tips411 or by accessing the link at www.AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Arrest made in Saturday evening shooting in Akron that killed man