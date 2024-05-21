Akron Schools cutting nearly 300 jobs — here’s why

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A decision by the Akron Public Schools board members on Monday in favor of eliminating nearly 300 jobs is being blamed in part on the end of federal COVID-19 funding and decreased funding from the state because of declining enrollment.

The district’s chief financial officer, Dr. Stephen Thompson, said if the cuts are not made, the district faces a deficit of as much as $112 million by 2028.

The cuts include 16 administrators, an equal number of professional staff, nine maintenance personnel, nine security employees, and 201 teachers, tutors and substitutes.

One hundred twenty-one of those positions are being cut through attrition. Slightly more than 50 current teachers are being laid off.

SEE IT: Large amount of meat dumped on Ohio road

In a rally before the meeting, Pat Shipe, the president of the Akron Education Association, the union representing teachers and other staff members in the local schools, blamed the cuts on union busting by the current administration.

Shipe previously told FOX 8 that she also blames the fiscal problems on the way the state funds Ohio’s public schools, including taking money from its budget for a private school voucher program.

The concerns are shared by the Ohio Education Association in the state capital.

“I hope that the situation in Akron and the situation that we are seeing in several other districts is a wake up call to the state legislature to say that the job isn’t finished. It’s time for them to finish the job and make sure that we fully and fairly fund our public schools that serve close to 90% of Ohio’s kids,” OEA President Scott DiMauro said.

His union represents classified staff in the Akron Public School District, including support staff, secretaries and cafeteria workers.

“We have very serious concerns that we have seen an explosion in state funding going to private school vouchers. The vast majority of those dollars are going to subsidize families that had already been sending their kids to private schools and disproportionately those are wealthier students,” said DiMauro.

“The total cost is in the neighborhood of a billion dollars that is being diverted from the state budget into paying for vouchers, private school vouchers. When you take a billion dollars out of the system, then that means there are fewer resources on the table for the nearly 90% of Ohio’s kids who are attending Ohio’s public schools,” he added.

For years, the way the Ohio Legislature was funding schools was also considered unconstitutional.

All of that was expected to be fixed with the Fair School Funding Plan, also known as the Cupp-Patterson act, introduced by Senator Jon Patterson (D-Ashtabula) and Speaker Robert Cupp (R- Lima).

Local TGI Fridays permanently closed

It intended to give Ohio schools a constitutional school funding formula for the first time since the state supreme court started telling the legislature to stop underfunding our public schools in 1997.

“We did see an increase in public school funding in the last budgets. We have been advocating for full funding of the Cupp-Patterson plan which is the fair school funding formula and there has been some important progress made in the last two budget cycles, but even in this current budget cycle, the legislature has not yet fully funded the formula,” said DiMauro.

“They have been phasing this in over a period of six years. We are now in year four out of those six years. There is complete uncertainty in terms of what the last two years are going to look like going into next year’s budget cycle, and so while there has been some progress I don’t think that it is sustainable that you are going to see the state providing over a billion dollars a year for private school vouchers while at the same time being able to meet the needs of the students attending our public schools,” he added.

As for the loss of federal COVID, or ESSER funds, DiMauro says having the extra money only showed that with better funding, schools can be more successful.

“What we have seen is that those federal funds that were provided as an emergency response to the COVID pandemic made a huge impact. We have seen tremendous growth in districts that have received those funds, providing individualized support, providing instruction during very difficult circumstances, adding support for student mental health needs. All of those things, I think, are important and we shouldn’t rely on crisis like the COVID pandemic to make sure that our schools are adequately funded. We need a system that is sustainable. It is primarily the responsibility of the state to ensure that we have a fully and fairly funded system,” DiMauro concluded.

“Unless something significant happens with state funding that I am unaware of, have not heard of, we are at the mercy of what the state gives us and we are at the mercy of our local community as we go to them to seek more dollars,” said Thompson Monday evening.

The school board is expected to meet as soon as next week to vote on placing a new levy on the ballot in November. Administrators say it will be the first levy in the city in 12 years.

But with or without the levy, cuts will still have to be made.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.