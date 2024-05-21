Akron school board votes to cut nearly 300 positions

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron school board voted to cut nearly 300 positions from the district.

It was a vote that did not come fast. Akron’s school board meeting went into the fourth hour Monday night and there were tense moments.

But eventually, they approved a plan that shaves $24 million from its budget, mostly at the expense of jobs.

The school board mulled over three resolutions related to the cuts. They include 16 administrators, an equal number of professional staff, nine maintenance, nine security personnel and 201 would-be teachers, tutors and substitutes.

That’s a total of 285 positions.

Before the vote, the teacher’s union rallied in front of the administration building, accusing the district of union busting.

During the meeting, students from multiple schools stood up to protest the decision to lay off teachers and staff.

So, what’s next? Some of the employees cut will be getting layoff notices, while the rest will happen through attrition.

Akron also discussed a special board meeting that will most likely happen next Tuesday, and they will vote on the superintendent’s five-year forecast that was presented Monday night.

They will also vote on the the necessity of a November levy, which would be the first levy in 12 years.

