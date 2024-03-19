Akron to require advance tickets to view solar eclipse from some parks, downtown gathering

David Walker and Alicia Hammett, both of Akron, use special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017, at Akron-Summit County Public Library in downtown Akron.

The event is once in a lifetime.

And the city of Akron doesn't want residents to feel left out when the path of totality passes over the Rubber City in less than a month.

The city on Monday released its plans for momentous occasion for residents and anticipated crush of visitors to take in the celestial event.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik also announced that some in-person city services may not be available after noon on April 8.

The city plans to have a number of viewing areas available the day of the eclipse but many will require advance tickets.

“No matter where you are in the City of Akron, you’ll have a great view for the total Solar Eclipse,” Malik said in a statement. “With safety as our top priority, it’s important to offer options for our residents close to home to experience this rare event. Akron Police and Akron Fire will be helping to keep traffic moving throughout the day as best as possible but residents and guests to our city are reminded not to park on the sides of highways or expressways. Instead, come to one of our many viewing options in the city and enjoy this amazing phenomenon that you can witness in the path of totality right here in Akron.”

Akron has announced its city-sponsored eclipse viewing sites.

What are Akron's plans for the total eclipse?

Akron plans to host a large free viewing party downtown but advance registration is required.

The tickets are free at akronohio.gov. Parking vouchers will be available for $10 on the city's website.

Viewing glasses are free with the registration.

Capacity of the downtown event located at 510 S. Main St. in the lot behind Spaghetti Warehouse will be 2,500.

The downtown event will include food and beverages for sale along with free entertainment from music to jugglers to a reptile show.

The city plans to open its nine community centers on the day of the eclipse.

The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have roughly 200 pairs of eclipse glasses to distribute.

There will be no official programming at the centers but the doors will be open for visitors to use the restrooms and, if necessary, warm up.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to view the eclipse and advance registration is not required.

The centers include:

Ellet - 2449 Wedgewood Drive

Firestone Park - 1480 Girard St.

Joy Park - 825 Fuller St.

Kenmore - 880 Kenmore Blvd.

Lawton Street - 1225 Lawton St.

Mason Park - 700 E. Exchange St.

Northwest - 1730 Shatto Ave.

Reservoir Park - 1735 Hillside Terrace

Summit Lake - 380 W. Crosier St.

City officials are also encouraging residents to watch the eclipse from one of four city parks. Registration will be required and limited to 300 guests at each of the parks.

Workers will be on hand to check tickets and also hand out viewing glasses.

To register, visit akronohio.gov.

The parks include:

Patterson Park Ballfields - 955 Patterson Ave.

Akron Fulton Airport Ballfields - 2125 Triplett Blvd.

Copley Road Soccer Complex - 1806 Copley Road

Prentiss Park - 1097 Battles Ave.

A map showing the total solar eclipse's path through Ohio.

What's the eclipse timeline in Greater Akron?

The eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana before arriving in Ohio.

For Greater Akron, the eclipse will begin at 1:59 p.m. as the moon slowly casts its shadow across the sun.

Totality — or complete darkness — in Akron will be at 3:15 p.m. and last two minutes and 49 seconds.

It will slowly get brighter outside, and the eclipse will end at 4:29 p.m.

Findlay will experience totality between 3:10 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

For Cleveland, it will be totally dark between 3:13 p.m. 3:17 p.m.

