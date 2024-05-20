Akron Public Schools teachers rally ahead of expected vote on $24 million in cuts Monday

Akron Public Schools teachers Paula Gandy and Dan Hoffman rally outside the APS headquarters on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

About 150 Akron teachers rallied ahead of a board meeting Monday where a vote is expected on a plan to slash 285 positions from the district, laying off about 170 people.

Early-career teachers who are on the list to be cut stood next to their mentors, some in tears, as they faced the reality that they are likely to lose the jobs they just acquired.

Teachers held signs, one asking if the superintendent will take a pay cut, others saying "support our teachers" and "Support for teachers = support for students."

Leadership from the Akron Education Association spoke at the rally, lobbing accusations of unionbusting and painting the superintendent as a leader unwilling to meet with them.

Union leaders said the district was laying off teachers who are assigned to work in central office but are still covered by the union, and creating new positions that will be non-union to replace them.

"I want all of you to know that AEA leadership is and will continue to fight what we believe an unwarranted attack on our labor union," President Pat Shipe said in a speech to the crowd. "Be mindful to take care of yourselves. We will get through this. Speaking to truth, doing what is right, advocating for your students and families, I believe that we will all prevail."

District spokesman Mark Williamson called the unionbusting claim "speculation."

"This allegation has not been brought to the district's attention," he said in a statement. "That would be the appropriate way to address such concerns. Therefore, we will not respond to assertions based on speculation."

