Akron Public Schools layoffs: Which positions are being eliminated?

Cheryl Powell, Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read
Buchtel CLC freshman English teacher Jae Collins makes her voice heard during an Akron Public Schools board meeting on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]
The Akron Public Schools Board of Education this week approved $24 million worth of budget cuts that eliminate 285 positions, including about 160 currently filled jobs.

The list of layoffs, per the board resolution, includes:

  • 11 English language arts teachers for grades 7-12.

  • Six math teachers for grades 7-12.

  • Three science teachers for grades 7-12.

  • 11 social studies teachers for grades 7-12.

  • 11 teachers for grades pre-k-3.

  • Two teachers for grades pre-K-5.

  • One teacher for grades 1-8.

  • One science teacher for K-12.

  • Four English language arts teachers for grades 4-9.

  • One math teacher for grades 4-9.

  • One social studies teacher for grades 4-9.

  • 10 student success coaches.

  • One behavior climate coach.

  • Three school climate team members.

  • Three academic advocates.

  • Four secretaries.

