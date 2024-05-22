Akron Public Schools layoffs: Which positions are being eliminated?
The Akron Public Schools Board of Education this week approved $24 million worth of budget cuts that eliminate 285 positions, including about 160 currently filled jobs.
The list of layoffs, per the board resolution, includes:
11 English language arts teachers for grades 7-12.
Six math teachers for grades 7-12.
Three science teachers for grades 7-12.
11 social studies teachers for grades 7-12.
11 teachers for grades pre-k-3.
Two teachers for grades pre-K-5.
One teacher for grades 1-8.
One science teacher for K-12.
Four English language arts teachers for grades 4-9.
One math teacher for grades 4-9.
One social studies teacher for grades 4-9.
10 student success coaches.
One behavior climate coach.
Three school climate team members.
Three academic advocates.
Four secretaries.
Contact education reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Public Schools layoff list revealed