Akron Public Schools district joins lawsuit against EdChoice vouchers in Ohio

Akron Public Schools board members vote 5-1 to join the statewide lawsuit against vouchers.

Board members Diana Autry, Job Esau Perry, Rene Molenaur, Bruce Alexander and Barbara Sykes voted yes and Carla Jackson voted no. Summer Hall abstained.

The resolution allows the district to join the Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding, which has filed a lawsuit against the state for its EdChoice voucher program.

That program was expanded this year to allow nearly all students to receive vouchers to attend private schools, not just those who are low-income.

The Akron school board previously considered getting involved in the legal efforts about three years ago but did not vote on the matter. The board heard presentations from two related groups: the Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding and Vouchers Hurt Ohio.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Public Schools joins statewide lawsuit against vouchers