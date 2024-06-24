Akron Public Schools board to vote on joining lawsuit against EdChoice vouchers in Ohio

Akron Public Schools appears ready to join the statewide legal fight against vouchers.

The school board on Monday will vote on a resolution to join the Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding, which has filed a lawsuit against the state for its EdChoice voucher program.

That program was expanded this year to allow nearly all students to receive vouchers to attend private schools, not just those who are low-income.

Akron school board member Barbara Sykes addresses board members during a special meeting March 20.

The coalition, which also fought successfully for a new formula to determine funding amounts for schools in Ohio, has about 250 districts as members. Several are from Summit County: Barberton, Nordonia, Cuyahoga Falls, Twinsburg, Springfield, Hudson and Woodridge. Upper Arlington's school board just voted to join this month as well, despite a letter from Lt. Gov. John Husted, who lives in the Upper Arlington district near Columbus, encouraging them not to.

The lawsuit is currently slated for a Nov. 4 trial date.

Proponents of the EdChoice expansion say it offers every child the chance to choose their school and to seek a better education from a private entity if they so choose. Opponents say it drains money from public schools without the guarantee of a better education, and that expanding the program has mostly benefited students who were already in private schools.

The Akron school board previously considered getting involved in the legal efforts about three years ago but did not vote on the matter. The board heard presentations from two related groups: the Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding and Vouchers Hurt Ohio.

This year, new board member Barbara Sykes brought up the issue again, suggesting the board should be more involved in fighting the expansion of vouchers in the state.

Board President Diana Autry said she was glad Sykes brought it back to the forefront.

"When I was first running for the board, it was one of those things that I was actually interested in supporting, and it just didn't seem to be the will of the board at that time," Autry said about joining the coalition. "The fact that she brought it back up, I was happy that we were giving it some more attention."

Joining the coalition costs districts $2 per student, per year. For Akron, that will be an annual cost just shy of $40,000. But the district has been losing more students to EdChoice vouchers each year. In the 2023-24 school year, 2,428 students within Akron's boundaries used an EdChoice voucher to attend a private school, according to a presentation the board saw in March.

Autry said she understands the district is in a hard financial position right now and that the board just voted to ask the public for a levy this fall. She called joining a coalition a "small investment" that should let the public know the district is fighting for more money from the state so less has to come from levies.

"It kind of aligns with what we're doing here in Akron in terms of getting people to understand the importance of public education, and it's a public good for all of us that is at risk," Autry said. "With us being such a large district, it's even more important here in Akron with the number of students we serve who depend on us."

Sykes said she was initially disappointed to hear Akron wasn't already a member of the group behind the lawsuit, and she is hoping board members on Monday support becoming one.

"This was a program that was supposed to be for disadvantaged students and schools that were not meeting the state standards in educating children," Sykes said, "and now it has just grown to everyone, regardless of what's happening in their system, can receive money from the public."

Sykes said she believes there is power in numbers, especially when adding a bigger district like Akron to the list of those supporting the lawsuit.

"I think it's important for Akron to join in, especially with the levy, to show we are doing everything we can to bring money into the system and keep money into the system," she said.

Contact education reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron school board to vote on joining EdChoice voucher lawsuit