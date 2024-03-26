Akron police, US marshals arrest man wanted in juvenile rape case Tuesday

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Akron Police Department have reported the arrest of a man wanted for a juvenile rape, according to a U.S. Marshals release.

A warrant was issued Monday for Sher Bahadur Bhujel, 28, the suspect in a rape case where the victim was under the age of 15. Bhujel was found at an address in the 1300 block of Alphada Avenue in Akron on Tuesday and arrested.

While conducting surveillance, officers saw Bhujel get into a vehicle after exiting the home. Task force officers quickly blocked the vehicle's escape and took Bhujel into custody without incident.

“The Akron Police Department and members of our task force acted quickly to make an arrest in this case, less than 24 hours after the warrant was issued. Cases like these, where the victim is a child, the task force works relentlessly until the fugitive is apprehended," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a release.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 28-year-old man suspected of child sexual assault arrested Tuesday