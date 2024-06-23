Akron police still searching for Dustin Gardner after being reported missing by mother

Akron police still are looking for a 44-year-old Akron man who was reported missing on June 9, and has warrants for his arrest on misdemeanor charges.

His mother, also of Akron, had reported Dustin Noah Gardner missing to police on June 9 after stopping at his home on June 7. His wallet was at the residence. She told police that she hadn't heard from him all weekend. Police later found his vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Camry, in the Gorge Metro Park parking lot.

Capt. Michael Miller, public information officer for the Akron Police Department, said that officers used drones, ATVs, canine and foot patrols to try to find Gardner. According to police, Gardner had made prior suicide attempts and lost his job.

“There was an active search and a process to look for him on the day that the incident was reported,” Miller told Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland.

The misdemeanor charges, which include assault and criminal damaging or endangering, stem from a June 7 incident at the intersection of Eastland Avenue and Chapman Drive. A woman reported that Gardner, who she said was an ex-coworker, rammed his vehicle into her car as she was leaving her residence to go to work. The woman said when she looked into the car, she saw Gardner driving and holding a gun in his hand as he was steering the vehicle. The woman said he did not point or wave the gun at her.

The woman told police she attempted to flee, going to Brittain Road and Chapman Drive. She went around another vehicle, and Gardner allegedly rammed the passenger side of her vehicle. The woman said Gardner rammed her vehicle a second time on the passenger side, but she did not recall the location where the second collision took place.

Gardner fled the scene before police arrived and the woman fled to her sister's home. The woman, who was not injured, said that Gardner had been fired two weeks ago from his job, and she believed Gardner thought she was responsible for his termination.

Miller told News 5 Cleveland that Akron police did not post any information about an active search warrant for Gardner because he is currently only facing misdemeanor charges.

“It depends on the level of warrants,” Miller said to News Channel 5. “So, I know felony warrants, burglaries, things of that nature we would on a routine basis.”

Those with information on this case are encouraged to call the Akron police at 330-375-2552.

