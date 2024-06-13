Akron police officer charged woman he body slammed. Jurors found her not guilty

Dierra Fields cried as she hugged her family members early Thursday evening after a jury found her not guilty of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

"It feels like I kinda have my life back already," Fields said after the trial, wiping away tears.

She was charged with those counts after an Akron police officer body-slammed her to the ground during a family argument on Jan. 11.

The decision came after a day-long trial and roughly two hours of deliberations.

The Beacon Journal declined to identify Fields in previous reporting on this case because she is facing misdemeanor charges; through her lawyer, however, she consented to be named.

For her attorney Imokhai Okolo, the trial was always about her innocence, but he said it was also about standing up to injustice.

"Without a struggle, there is no progress," Okolo said. "I thank Dierra for taking on the struggle."

The Akron Police Department stood behind officer Thomas Shoemaker's actions that day, arguing his response was reasonable. The Akron Citizens' Police Oversight Board independent auditor determined Shoemaker's actions were unjustified.

Akron Municipal Court Judge Jerry Larson, who presided over the case, previously ruled the auditor's report and testimony could not be used in the trial, arguing it was not relevant.

Worn body camera footage shows chaotic scene

When Shoemaker arrived for a domestic incident, the scene was "chaos," he said. He was the only officer there for about eight minutes before a second officer, Sgt. Timothy Schmigal, arrived.

Worn-body camera footage showed Fields, her mother and her father were arguing. Two other people were inside the loud home, including a juvenile. After breaking them up, her father fell to the ground, clutching his chest.

Thinking he was having a heart attack, Shoemaker said he cleared people from around the father and turned him on his side, also known as a recovery position. The father later refused EMS treatment.

Shoemaker stood and paced over the next few minutes, telling people to sit down while he tried to learn more about the situation, according to his worn-body camera footage.

At one point he pushed a juvenile down and yelled: "Sit the [expletive] down. If you get up again, you're getting arrested."

Did police detain or arrest Dierra Fields?

Once Schmigal arrived, he and Shoemaker determined Fields was the primary instigator because she was yelling and agitating others in the room, Okolo said, referring to testimony from Schmigal.

"He gave him the detainment nod," Okolo said.

That's when Shoemaker placed handcuffs on her left hand and told her she was being detained. At that point, Shoemaker testified, she was not under arrest, but once she moved her hands and turned toward him, she was under arrest.

"I don't have to tell someone they are under arrest," Shoemaker said. "If you are being placed in handcuffs for an investigation, pull away and are taken down, then any reasonable person would understand they are under arrest."

Shoemaker explained in domestic situations, everyone involved is detained until an investigation takes place. In Fields' case, he said she was a threat to everyone in the room.

Assistant City of Akron Prosecutor Laci Volcheck said Fields' movement could have ended in violence, as she had part of the handcuff still attached to her left hand. Okolo argued there was no understanding that she was under arrest, so there could be no resisting arrest charge.

"A reasonable person would believe they were not being arrested if an officer said they were not being arrested," he said.

An intent to obstruct official business? Attorneys disagree

Dierra Fields, left, looks on as her attorney Imokhai Okolo speaks during a status hearing related to her resisting arrest charge in Judge Jerry Lawson's courtroom at Akron Municipal Court, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.

Prosecutors argued that Fields obstructed official business when she repeatedly asked if she could leave the home, yelled at officers and others in the room and used vulgar language.

Her conduct, Volcheck said, distracted officers from caring for a man they thought was having a heart attack.

"She sat down for a short time but then got back up; that would be very loosely obstructing," Shoemaker testified.

But Shoemaker did not charge her for obstruction on Jan. 11 because of a "mistake" he made, he testified. Prosecutors called him nearly two months later to inform him she was not charged with obstruction, a necessary count for a resisting arrest charge.

"The law requires her to do something purposeful and have the intent to obstruct," Okolo said in his closing argument. "It was clearly not her intent to obstruct justice."

Akron Beacon Journal photographer turned away from the courtroom

Larson declined to sign a photography and equipment form that would have allowed the Akron Beacon Journal to take photos of the trial. He said hoped to protect the privacy of jurors, who are not photographed in any court cases by the Akron Beacon Journal, and the privacy of Fields, whose attorney consented to her image's use.

This is not the first time media has been limited during this case's proceedings. Signal Akron reporter Doug Brown was listed as a witness by prosecutors.

Although they later removed him from the list, this move would have kept him and other witnesses from commenting on the case. For Brown, the order would have kept him from reporting on the case.

