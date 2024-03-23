Akron police looking for Bitcoin scam suspect who swindled elderly person out of thousands

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is asking for help to identify the suspect responsible for scamming an elderly person out of thousands of dollars on March 1.

Akron police posted a video that appears to be home surveillance footage of a male suspect with dark hair, wearing black clothes and white Nike shoes.

Police say the suspect communicated with an elderly person about a potential computer issue, eventually persuading the victim into putting $8,000 into a Bitcoin machine.

Then another suspect serving as a money mule picked up $14,600 in cash.

The suspect(s) were driving a black Toyota with a New York license plate KZN2934.

If you have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please contact Akron Police Detective R. Bassett 330-375-2600; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or online right here.

Fox 8 News reported a story last March where Cuyahoga County prosecutors warned against Bitcoin scams. More than 50 Bitcoin of America ATMs were seized across Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

