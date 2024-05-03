Akron police: Girl, 15, injured Thursday in Joy Park shooting

Akron police said they are investigating a Thursday evening shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl in Joy Park.

Details of the shooting are still unfolding, but police said they responded to Fuller Street and Minson Way at about 6 p.m. after reports of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a girl shot on the ground and administered first aid, including applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, until paramedics arrived, police said.

The girl, whose name is being withheld, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police questioned people in the area, but the circumstances of the shooting are not entirely clear. Detectives said they believe an altercation happened moments before the shooting. Police did not say whether the girl was a bystander or part of the altercation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens can also provide anonymous information by calling Summit County Crimestoppers, 330-434-COPS, or texting tips to TIPSCO at 274637.

People can also download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link at the department's website, www.AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Teen girl shot in Akron's Joy Park Thursday; police investigating