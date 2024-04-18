Akron police bust illegal gambling den, 56-year-old woman arrested and charged

A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged with operating an illegal gambling house Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

A 56-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night and charged with running an illegal gambling house, according to a press release from Akron Police.

After an ongoing investigation, authorities executed a search warrant around 10:25 p.m. at a location in the 200 block of E. Market Street. During the search, officers seized nearly two dozen gambling machines, two handguns, electronics and more than $7,000 in cash.

A 51-year-old man was also detained but later released, police said.

A similar gambling den was busted by Akron police last week.

Additional arrests and charges are likely, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Illegal gambling den busted in Akron; woman arrested and charged