Akron mayor not pausing police chief search despite Black lawmakers' concerns

Akron isn't seeking an opinion from the Ohio Attorney General's Office on the legality of hiring outside candidates for police chief and deputy chief because it can't, city spokeswoman Stephanie Marsh said.

"The AG’s office has specific parameters on when it can provide opinions," Marsh wrote in an email to the Beacon Journal, "and that does not include the interpretation of our hiring authority under our charter. On the AG’s website, municipalities are not one of the entities who can request an opinion. We will rely on the research and legal advice of our law department and outside counsel."

On the Ohio attorney general's frequently asked questions page, it explains that, "Officers and employees of county, municipal, and other local governments (except county prosecutors and law directors of limited home rule townships)" are not entitled to a legal opinion, nor may they request one.

The Black Elected Officials of Summit County (BEOSC) recently called for a pause to the search for a new Akron police chief and deputy chief, urging the city to pursue a path that considers a more diverse pool of candidates. The Black elected officials also asked the administration to seek an opinion from the Ohio Attorney General's Office on the legality of hiring an outside candidate.

The city declined to furnish the Beacon Journal with the legal advice provided by the law department and outside counsel, citing attorney-client privilege.

In early March, Mayor Shammas Malik announced that Akron wouldn't continue pursuing outside candidates for police chief because of the administration's interpretation of a state law prohibiting external candidates from filling vacancies above entry-level positions in city safety forces. Malik said that a public official who hires in violation of the rule can be removed from office as a consequence.

"Our city charter could trump that state law," Malik said at the time. "However, our city charter states that promotions should occur internally 'whenever practicable.'"

The Black Elected Officials of Summit County — led by At-Large Akron City Councilwoman Linda Omobien — also called for a pause on the hiring of a new police chief until a charter amendment superseding the state law can be passed.

The only people eligible to apply were deputy chiefs and captains. If multiple deputy chiefs applied, no captains could be considered.

The city confirmed that both deputy chiefs have applied, removing the opportunity to hire a minority candidate into the chief role.

While Akron is training the most diverse class of police cadets in its history, the Black elected officials said the inability to consider internal minority candidates for promotion to top administrative roles undermines the city's effort to attract minority recruits to the department — an effort that has been led by two Black officers.

"We only have one (1) Black officer who is at the rank of Captain (the closest rank to Chief of Police or Deputy Police Chief), one (1) Black Lieutenant, and nine (9) Sergeants out of the 400+ department. This means only 11% of the current department’s leadership is Black. With the barriers in place, it would take 20-30 years for the department’s top leadership to become truly diverse. This calls for an immediate course correction," the BEOSC letter says.

Akron responds to Black Elected Officials of Summit County

In a letter delivered to the Black Elected Officials of Summit County on Wednesday morning, Malik stated that he isn't pausing the search for police chief or deputy chief.

However, he said that he was dedicated to putting a charter amendment on the ballot in November.

"My hope is that the [BEOSC] can provide an active and important role in the development of that amendment," Malik wrote. "Additionally, I hear and share the concerns you are raising about the diversity of the officers and firefighters of all ranks, but especially in leadership roles, in the police and fire departments. The city of Akron has a long way to go to improve the diversity of our entire workforce, and that is a priority for me."

He highlighted a number of steps his administration is taking to create a more diverse workforce, including building out the city's DEI office and gathering demographic data the community can use to "hold us accountable for our commitments around diversity, not only in our public safety departments but in any department where our workforce does not reflect the community we serve."

Malik said he's creating a new position focused on recruiting and retaining safety forces personnel, which will "help build a pipeline from our schools and our community into our safety forces." The administration also plans to improve lateral hiring, which will "allow trained officers in good standing from other departments to join APD through a fast-track process," aiding in officer recruitment and replacement of retiring officers.

He said that his administration is prioritizing community-based violence intervention and policing, and scrutinizing the police department's policies and practices.

"I will have more details to announce about these efforts very soon," Malik wrote.

The Beacon Journal has reached out to the BEOSC for a statement on Malik's response to their letter.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police chief search continues despite Black lawmakers' concerns