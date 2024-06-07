Akron Mayor Shammas Malik appoints Leon Henderson as new fire department chief

Akron has a new fire chief.

Deputy Chief Leon Henderson was sworn in Friday morning, Mayor Shammas Malik's office announced. Henderson succeeds Joseph Natko, who retired from the role in March when he was named assistant to the mayor for emergency management.

“It’s the honor of my professional career to serve" as Akron's fire chief, Henderson said. “Vince Lombardi once said, ‘The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.’ It is a true privilege to serve the Akron community, and the firefighters/EMTs and administrative staff of our department.”

With his promotion, Henderson becomes the city's second Black fire chief.

Henderson joins the Mayor's Cabinet and will oversee and direct all activities of the Akron Fire Department, including disaster planning, emergency medical services, rescue and code enforcement.

Malik called Henderson "a dedicated public servant with 34 years of service to the Akron community. He possesses the attitude, skillset and leadership qualities we were seeking for the role. We have an outstanding fire department, and I am excited to see how it continues to grow and thrive under Chief Henderson’s leadership"

Malik also thanked Deputy Chief Steven Kaut for serving as acting chief during the search process, saying Kaut's "service and leadership have been invaluable throughout this transition.”

The city said it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in celebration in the coming weeks.

Residents will get a chance to meet Henderson, ask questions and hear about his vision for the department in a community town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 10 at the Akron Summit Public Library, 60 S. High St.

New fire chief has history of fostering diversity in fire department

Henderson, a graduate of Akron Garfield High School and a U.S. Army veteran, began his career with Akron Fire in 1990 as a firefighter/paramedic.

He served as a dispatch supervisor lieutenant and captain safety officer before joining the department's top ranks as a district chief in 2018 and deputy chief in 2022. As deputy chief, the mayor's office noted in the release, Henderson helped to promote diversity within the department, achieving a historic 44% minority recruitment rate in the 2024 graduation class. He also worked on the city of Akron's Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce and launched the Akron Fire Department Human Relations Committee.

