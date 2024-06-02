Akron mayor, city officials to address mass shooting in Sunday evening press conference

City of Akron officials will host a press conference at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the mass shooting that occurred just after midnight Sunday in the East Akron neighborhood.

The incident occurred at a large outdoor party at Kelly and 8th avenues where two dozen people were wounded and a 27-year-old man was killed, according to police.

'I'm devastated': Officials react in horror to mass shooting in Akron

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik will appear at the media event alongside Akron Police Chief Brian Harding and Acting Fire Chief Steven Kaut to answer media questions.

To watch the livestream, visit the Mayor's office Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron officials hold press conference in wake of mass shooting