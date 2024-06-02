Akron mass shooting: Mayor, police chief pledge to 'bring those responsible to justice'

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding released the following statement Sunday morning about the mass shooting shortly after midnight, which left at least one man dead and 24 others wounded:

“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.

"We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that. For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously.

:Today, and in the days ahead, we will share more information about this horrific incident. Our city government and our Akron Police Department will continue to prioritize public safety as our number one concern as we aim to end gun violence in our community. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

"The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

"Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

"Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or by accessing the link on our website www.AkronCops.org.”

