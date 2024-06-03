Akron mass shooting latest news: What to know as police seek suspects

Akron officials are asking for assistance with finding the suspect responsible for Sunday morning's mass shooting in East Akron which left dozens injured and one 27-year-old man killed.

Here's what we know about the shooting, including the identity of the deceased victim as well as latest updates on the investigation:

What happened in Akron on Sunday?

Police responded to 911 calls shortly after midnight Sunday after reports of gunshots fired at a large gathering at Kelly and 8th avenues.

About two hours before the shooting, Akron officers were sent to the party to disperse the crowd of over 200 people. Some people left, but others came back around midnight shortly before the shooting.

When officers returned due to the shooting, they entered a chaotic scene. Many people were still at the scene, some who were shot and needed to be transported to local hospitals. Dozens of shell casings, as well as two guns, were found on Kelly Avenue between 7th and 8th avenues.

The evidence points to a drive-by shooting, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said at a press conference with Mayor Shammas Malik Sunday evening. A vehicle with an unknown number of occupants arrived at the party and opened fire at the party attendees.

Some of the partygoers may have also returned fire.

Who were the victims of this mass shooting?

The Akron man killed during the shooting has been identified as LaTeris Cook, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Another 24 people were shot and treated at local hospitals including Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Akron City Hospital. Two people were in critical condition as of Sunday night.

These victims ranged in age from 19 to 43, and most were in their 30s, Harding said.

Mayor Shammas Malik speaks to the media at the Sunday, June 2 press conference regarding the early morning mass shooting on Kelly and 8th avenues.

No arrests yet in Akron shooting; rewards offered

Akron police have made no arrests as of Monday morning. There are no details on suspects yet.

Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. The U.S. Marshals Office is offering $7,500 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a reward of $10,000, bringing the total to $22,500.

Residents can help investigators anonymously by calling the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or texting your tips to TIPSCO at 274637.

What has been the reaction to the Akron mass shooting?

The reaction to Akron's latest shooting has horrified local residents and officials of Northeast Ohio.

Police tape lays on the ground off of Kelly Avenue near 8th Avenue at the site of a mass shooting in Akron on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

"Our hearts, love and support are with the individuals impacted by this horrific event," a Sunday night tweet from the Cleveland Cavaliers stated. "We also send our thoughts and prayers to their families, friends and the entire Akron community. These senseless acts of gun violence have no place in our community here in Northeast Ohio."

"I’m grateful for the law enforcement officers who responded quickly to the scene, and I encourage anyone who may have any information to contact the authorities," U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, said in a statement to the media Sunday afternoon. "Our community must work together to keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence."

What did Akron Mayor Shammas Malik say about the shooting?

"With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers," Mayor Shammas Malik and Harding said in a joint statement. "As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones."

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police still searching for suspects in Akron, Ohio mass shooting