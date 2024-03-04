Akron man's trial to start Tuesday in 2022 deadly shooting of Dartanian Howard

A 34-year-old Akron man arrested in the 2022 fatal shooting of Dartanian Howard will stand trial starting Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Luther Easter is charged with three counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to court documents. All are felonies.

Easter also faces six firearm specifications that could result in additional prison time.

Judge Tammy O'Brien will preside over the jury trial.

Shooting took place in Cascade Valley parking lot

Akron police found Howard, 34 of Akron, with multiple gunshots in a parking lot in the 200 block of Flower Court in Akron at around 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2022.

He was pronounced dead at 9:54 a.m. A Summit County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy found his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide.

Who was arrested in the shooting of Dartanian Howard?

Months after his death, police arrested Larelin Flanagan, 31, of Akron in connection to the shooting. Flanagan was arrested just a few days after Flanagan's arrest last March.

Flanagan pleaded guilty in September to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, with a three-year gun specification and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

She had faced tampering with evidence, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and murder counts. Murder was reduced to voluntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

O'Brien will sentence Flanagan at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

