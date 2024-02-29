Akron man takes plea deal for 2022 Fairlawn shooting, city's first homicide since 1974

A 22-year-old Akron man will serve between 26 years and 31 years in the 2022 shooting death of 25-year-old Tyler Flinn of Akron, according to court documents.

Terrance Owens pleaded guilty Tuesday to the reduced felony charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. Summit County Judge Joy Malek Oldfield handed down two 10 to 15-year prison terms.

He also pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability and discharging a firearm into a habitation or school safety zone, both felonies, and two firearm specifications. For these, Oldfield sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

Owens was originally charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, two counts of having weapons while under disability and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation or school safety zone.

Owens initially pleaded not guilty to these charges but after defense attorneys negotiated with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to the reduced charges.

He was represented by attorneys Noah Munyer, John Greven and Jacob Will.

"We appreciate the prosecutor's office," Munyer said. "Both Mr. Owens and his family are regretful of what happened in this case and are looking forward to moving with their lives."

Vehicle chase leads to shooting in apartment parking lot

This was Fairlawn's first homicide since 1974.

Flinn was riding in a pickup truck with a cousin when they were chased by another vehicle, Flinn's family told the Beacon Journal in 2022. A shootout ensued after they stopped in a parking lot.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment parking lot in the 100 block of Bluffington Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alyssa Green was also charged with obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. She has a status conference scheduled for March 11.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

