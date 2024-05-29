Akron man takes plea deal, will testify in July murder trial of Desean Williamson

A 22-year-old Akron man entered a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday afternoon and will testify in a murder trial slated to begin at the end of July.

Teion Thompson pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies, across two separate cases, including the 2021 murder of Gage Zirke, 20, according to court documents.

Thompson, who is represented by attorney Jacob Will, had faced charges including two counts of murder in the shooting death of Zirke. Those charges were dismissed.

Zirke was found shot to death in the driver's seat of his car after it crashed into a tree near the 2300 block of 11th Street in Akron on July 25, 2021.

Thompson was initially wanted on charges of complicity to commit murder and obstructing justice in Zirke's death.

Second man faces murder trial in Zirke's death

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Desean Williamson and Thompson in March 2023.

Williamson is charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault along with three firearm specifications that could carry additional prison time if found guilty.

Detectives believed Thomspon and Williamson were involved in a verbal dispute with Zirke before the shooting.

Williamson's trial, which had been set to start Wednesday, is now rescheduled to July 30. He is represented by attorneys Kerry O'Brien and John Greven.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Towell is presiding over the case.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man pleads guilty to obstructing justice 2021 shooting death