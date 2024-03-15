Akron man shot and killed, another wounded Thursday in Kenmore

A 19-year-old Akron man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, police said.

A 19-year-old Akron man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in the Kenmore neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

A 22-year-old was also shot in the leg during the incident and is expected to survive. Officials have not publicly identified either shooting victim.

According to police, the incident unfolded this way:

Just before 3 p.m., the 19- and 22-year old were in the 2100 block of 19th Street West when two people tried to rob them. Gunshots were exchanged.

When officers arrived, they found the younger man shot and collapsed in a driveway. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old fled and turned up at Akron General for medical treatment. He later told police he fired multiple shots at the people trying to rob them and said he hit both suspects.

It is unclear if the suspected robbers sought medical treatment.

Detectives are still examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said, and charges are likely.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to The Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

