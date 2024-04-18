Akron man sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison for fentanyl death of 6-year-old son

William Huston, left, addresses the court before his sentencing for involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 6-year-old son, Logan, as his defense attorney Job Perry listens Thursday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

William Huston spoke through tears Thursday afternoon just moments before he was sentenced to eight to 12 years in the fentanyl overdose death of his 6-year-old son.

"I take full responsibility for my role in this tragedy," Huston said, pausing to catch his breath. "I'm so sorry. I love my son. I wish I could change things."

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced him to three years for child endangerment and one year for possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He will serve at the same time as his eight- to 12-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

Huston pleaded guilty to the three charges in March in a deal with prosecutors who dropped the possession of cocaine count.

"There really are no other words for this than it is a tragedy," O'Brien said. "I have no doubt that Mr. Huston has loved his children. He has shown great remorse."

Second person sentenced in death of Logan Huston

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien listens to William Huston's statement before sentencing him for involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 6-year-old son, Logan.

Huston is the second person to plead guilty and receive a sentence in the death of his son, Logan Huston.

His wife, Logan's mother, Emmalee Huston, pleaded guilty in early February to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to three to 4½ years in prison.

She was also charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies. Those charges were dropped in a deal with prosecutors.

Prosecution places blame on William Huston

William Huston is led away by a Summit County sheriff's deputy after being sentenced in Summit County Common Pleas Court for involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 6-year-old son, Logan. Defense attorney Job Perry is in the background.

Akron police were dispatched to their home on the 700 block of Moraine Avenue at about 7:36 p.m. on May 31 for a child who was not breathing. Upon arriving, the child was unresponsive. He was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Assistant Summit County prosecutor Amanda Koren said Logan's death was avoidable.

The house where Logan lived with his parents and two older brothers was a mess, Koren said. They slept in a single bedroom. The closet contained snacks and their parents' drugs, both located on the same shelf Logan could reach.

Investigators found 13 nanograms of fentanyl in Logan's system, which is 10 nanograms more than the average deadly dose for a fully grown adult, she explained. Detectives seized cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from their scene. After testing those items, they found some contained fentanyl.

"The state believes Mr. Huston was more at fault [than his wife]," Koren said to O'Brien. "It was his drug dealer. It was his drugs he brought into the home."

She said Huston denied Summit County Children Services and Akron police entry into his home, which would have given Logan a chance to stay with his grandparents like his two older brothers.

Huston's parents speak in his defense

Amy Huston looks over her notes before addressing the court in support of her son William Huston during his sentencing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien's courtroom.

Logan's grandmother Amy Huston said the death was not her son's fault but his wife's fault. After her son called Children Services and police to their home, she said his wife denied both agencies entry.

"He did want his children in a safer environment," she said. "Had I known what would have happened, I would have taken Logan that day."

Robert Huston said his son was a good person who got mixed up in drugs.

"William would never hurt anybody on purpose," he said. "I never understood addiction in my life until I saw it in my son."

History of drug addiction

William Huston waits for his sentencing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien courtroom for involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 6-year-old son Logan on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Akron.

Over a decade ago, Huston suffered serious injuries in an accident, said his attorney, Job Perry. During his recovery, he was prescribed opioids, quickly became addicted and was kicked out of an outpatient program.

"I can't imagine not getting the medical care for something that happened to me," Perry said. Turning to the illegal drugs, Huston "got hooked."

Drugs coupled with his mental health problems resulted in most outpatient programs either not working or kicking him out, Perry explained. This made matters worse.

To help his client, Perry asked for a lighter sentence that emphasized drug treatment.

"A sentence to punish would not make this man better," he said.

