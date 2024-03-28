Akron man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter after death of child assaulted in 2014

A 33-year-old Akron man will remain in prison for the 2014 beating of his ex-girlfriend's 2-year-old son after pleading guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Kurtis Mathes was previously convicted of felonious assault and was sent to prison for hurting Aiden Werner. Mathes was charged with murder when the case was reopened in 2018 after the boy's death, and he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin sentenced him to 11 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.

"This was an exceptionally difficult case for all parties involved, but we are grateful that the prosecutor's office agreed to amend the charge," said Jeff Laybourne, who represented Mathes with attorney Andrea Whitaker. "We feel the interests of justice were served by doing so, and we look forward to the continued rehabilitation of our client."

Murder charge: Akron man sentenced to prison for beating of 2-year-old charged with murder

Mathes called 911 in January 2014 to report Aiden fell down the stairs. Aiden's mother, Rhiannon Barnett, came home from work after Mathes called her.

The toddler was treated that month for injuries to his head, upper torso and back and was initially listed in critical condition. Barnett told the Akron Beacon Journal in February 2014 that her son's condition had improved — but Aiden died in 2018.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Aiden's injuries from 2014 factored into his death, which led to the additional charge against Mathes in the case.

