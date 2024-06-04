Akron man killed by falling tree remembered as someone who always made people smile

Kendra Babbey couldn't help but chuckle when recalling how her younger brother Paul Matvey's sense of humor could rub their family the wrong way, even if his jokes were well-intentioned.

"Sometimes [his jokes] were not always taken well by the family members, just because sometimes it would catch us off guard, but he made people laugh. That's what he loved to do," Babbey said. "He was such a loving person, he just did a lot for other people. He just knew how to put a smile on people's faces."

Matvey, 33, died May 22 when a tree fell on his Sumner Street residence in Akron during a storm. Authorities were called that morning concerning a tree falling into a home, and the Akron Fire Department had to wait until the Barberton Tree Service could remove the tree from the property before entering the home and finding Matvey.

"It still seems very unreal, it's hard for me to talk about this right now, I'm still attempting to process everything," Babbey said.

Dee Lees, 32, knew Matvey for almost 15 years when she met the Stow native right out of high school. They both worked at Dairy Queen together for a time, lost contact in the intervening years before reconnecting in 2019, when they both part of a local hiking group.

"He was such a goof. I remember our first interaction when I met Paul I was just laughing hysterically," Lees said. "I couldn't tell you what I was laughing at, but that was his thing, he just always made people laugh."

Barberton Tree Service employees work to clear away the tree that crashed through the roof of an Akron home, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.

A few years after that in 2021, Matvey ended up volunteering at the Paws and Prayers Pet Rescue in Cuyahoga Falls, where Lees worked since 2017. He was known as the unofficial handyman for the rescue shelter, fixing everything from cameras to sinks to whatever else the staff needed fixed. He also built a jungle gym for the cats to enjoy in their play area.

Lees noted how despite Matvey's busy schedule, he was always devoted to finding time to volunteer at the shelter.

"Any time he had to spare he was happy to give it to us, just building and fixing things, I remember when he built us an outside car port one winter until we could get through until spring," Lees said. "He just wanted to help, he just wanted to give something else of himself to this place and he did."

Lees recalled how Matvey ended up adopting two kittens from the rescue shelter and how he was absolutely enamored with his pets.

"I remember one day we had a fresh litter of kittens and Paul picked one up and put it in the pocket of his T-shirt. From that day, he absolutely fell in love with her and he ended up adopting her when she was old enough and he named her 'Pocket'," Lees said. "He ended up adopting another kitten from us eventually and just thought they were his entire world."

Matvey's obituary requested donations in his memory can be made to the Cuyahoga Falls pet rescue shelter.

"He loved all the people who worked there, that was like another little family for him," Babbey said. "At Christmastime, rather than wanting any presents for Christmas, he instead wanted donations to Paws and Prayer., That's just the kind of guy he was."

Paws & Prayers will start the Paul Matvey Memorial Spay/Neuter Fund in Matvey's honor, Lees said. Beginning in July, this foundation will allow local cat owners to apply to have their pet spayed or neutered free-of-charge. One cat will be chosen monthly.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Sister of Akron man killed by falling tree says death seems 'unreal'